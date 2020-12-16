See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Monika Lastowiecka, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monika Lastowiecka, MD

Dr. Monika Lastowiecka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Lastowiecka works at Amita Medical Care Group in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lastowiecka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amita Medical Care Group
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 640, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 895-0440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Thyroid Goiter
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2020
    Dr Monika is an excellent clinician. She listened and will get to the cause of your symptoms. She has been my doctor for many years
    juanita kendall — Dec 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Monika Lastowiecka, MD
    About Dr. Monika Lastowiecka, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750363222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
    Medical Education

