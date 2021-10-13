See All Pediatricians in Riverside, CA
Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD

Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Mustafa works at Inland Empire Childrens Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mustafa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Empire Childrens Medical Group
    7101 Magnolia Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 355-7512
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Mustafa is a very great Doctor, always answers any concerned questions I may have. Great listener, always greet with a smile. Doesn't make any rush decisions without knowing everything, before moving to the next steps... etc. Not a long wait, appointment scheduling is fast and easy as after hours for on call Doctor. Staffs are helpful and respectful they make you feel welcome in the waiting area. Area always disinfected, clean and offer telehealth and in-person. Great service and communication.
    A patient — Oct 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD
    About Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972675999
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • RAJSHAHI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monika Mustafa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustafa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mustafa works at Inland Empire Childrens Medical Group in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mustafa’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

