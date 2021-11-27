Overview of Dr. Monika Rolek, MD

Dr. Monika Rolek, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Loyola University Medical Center and NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Rolek works at Illinois Adult Healthcare in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.