Dr. Monika Singhal, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (29)
Longview, TX
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monika Singhal, MD

Dr. Monika Singhal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.

Dr. Singhal works at Harris Behavioral & Educational Consulting Services LLC in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singhal's Office Locations

  1
    Harris Behavioral & Educational Consulting Services LLC
    1800 Judson Rd Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 238-3366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr. Singhal provides down-to-earth yet compassionate care. Before I found her, I received telemedicine from an out-of-state psychiatrist because my encounters with mental health care professionals of all types has been, frankly, egregious. Several took a “Christian-based” approach, whereas I like my healthcare to be rooted in science. Most were too conservative, unwilling to think outside the box to address treatment-resistant depression, and you’d swear they banded together to blacklist certain tried-and-true medications. (Don’t misinterpret—Dr. S’s new patient forms make it perfectly clear that she recognizes and won’t tolerate drug-seeking and abuse.) Dr. Singhal listens, offers suggestions and ideas, and does a bit of talk therapy instead of just medication management.
    About Dr. Monika Singhal, MD

    Psychiatry
    27 years of experience
    English
    1306938410
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singhal works at Harris Behavioral & Educational Consulting Services LLC in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Singhal’s profile.

    Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

