Overview

Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD is a Dermatologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



Dr. Srivastava works at Advance Laser and Skin Cancer Center in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.