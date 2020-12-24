Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivastava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Srivastava, MD is a Dermatologist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Advance Laser and Skin Cancer Center870 Palisade Ave Ste 302, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-9696
Urologic Wellness Center of Vero Beach1600 36th St Ste B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 335-1500
She is great. I have had over 12 MOHS surgeries (I have special issues) and have received excellent treatment. She is direct, for sure, and does not waste time on small talk. The PAs are very good and listen to anthing I have to say.
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Srivastava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivastava accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivastava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivastava has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivastava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivastava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivastava.
