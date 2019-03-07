Overview

Dr. Monika Woroniecka, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.



Dr. Woroniecka works at Stony Brook Outpatient Services in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Center Moriches, NY, East Setauket, NY and Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Food Allergy, Asthma and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.