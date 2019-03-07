Dr. Woroniecka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monika Woroniecka, MD
Dr. Monika Woroniecka, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW.
Stony Brook Medicine101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-5437
Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook Children's Hospital600 Main St Ste A, Center Moriches, NY 11934 Directions (631) 444-8340
Stony Brook Childrens Services PC4 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-5437
Advanced Pediatric Care Stony Brook Children's260 E Main St Ste 107, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 444-8340
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Woroniecka since 2017. She was very informative and always answers my question/concerns. I would recommend her to anyone that needs an Allergist & Immunology specialist. We are very happy with her.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1174511760
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Dr. Woroniecka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woroniecka has seen patients for Food Allergy, Asthma and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woroniecka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Woroniecka speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woroniecka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woroniecka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woroniecka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woroniecka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.