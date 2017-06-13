Overview of Dr. Monina Jao, MD

Dr. Monina Jao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Martins Ferry, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Gullas College Of Medicine, University Of The Visayas and is affiliated with East Ohio Regional Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.



Dr. Jao works at Monina Jao MD in Martins Ferry, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.