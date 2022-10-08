Overview of Dr. Monique Barbour, MD

Dr. Monique Barbour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Barbour works at Clearvue Laser Eye Center in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Pterygium Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.