Dr. Monique Barbour, MD is accepting new patients.
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monique Barbour, MD
Dr. Monique Barbour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Barbour's Office Locations
Clearvue Laser Eye Center7657 LAKE WORTH RD, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 432-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Convenient location, Staff was kind and very knowledgeable in their areas of Specialties. Doctor & staff very helpful with multiple issues I've had due to extreme dry eye, pain, ocular headaches, previous Laser correction and far sighted difficulties. I felt like I can breath again. They're very professional and ran all the tests needed to help me and treat my condition. One stop shop. Return customer, they eyes are very important and they're very well equipped office. The service they provide is what was exactly needed desperately. I would recommend. Dr. Barbour went the length and her staff. I can breath now-see
About Dr. Monique Barbour, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish
- 1043398175
Education & Certifications
- U Ophthalmic Cons Washington
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- Howard University College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbour has seen patients for Pterygium, Pterygium Surgery and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbour speaks Creole, French, French Creole and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.