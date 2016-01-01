Dr. Monique Bethel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Bethel, MD
Overview of Dr. Monique Bethel, MD
Dr. Monique Bethel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Bethel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bethel's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 721-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bethel?
About Dr. Monique Bethel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760822654
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bethel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bethel works at
Dr. Bethel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.