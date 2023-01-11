See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Monique Boezi, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (75)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monique Boezi, DO

Dr. Monique Boezi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Boezi works at Central Ohio Primary Care Phys in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boezi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    National Health Laboratories Incorp
    4825 Knightsbridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 451-9612
  2. 2
    University Area Physical Therapy
    4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 326-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Pollen Allergy
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Boezi?

    Jan 11, 2023
    Dr. Boezi, is one of sweetest and kindest person/doctor that I know. I have been a patient of her’s for over 20 years and definitely have and will continue to recommend her to anyone seeking a personal doctor.
    Karlotta — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Monique Boezi, DO
    About Dr. Monique Boezi, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841362332
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

