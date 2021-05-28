Dr. Monique Brotman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brotman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Brotman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monique Brotman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Midwest Associates in Neurology Ltd.1 Erie Ct Ste 7020, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (630) 789-2550
Oak Park Women's Health1010 Lake St Ste 507, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (708) 434-4075
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My experience with Dr Brotman was wonderful. She is very well versed. It does not matter what ailment or issue I ask her about, even though she is an OB GYNE, she has a suggestion and it works. She is a very caring and sincere person. She is very matter of fact in her approach and she listens and hears what you are not saying. I really think that teaching is her calling. She will explain to you until you understand and she always has medical students following her around. If I were in my childbearing years she certainly would be my physician. I highly recommend her for someone who is looking for the full OB GYNE experience. You will be forever changed.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1447395108
- Cook County Hospital
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Dr. Brotman speaks French and Spanish.
