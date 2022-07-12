Dr. Monique Cohn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Cohn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monique Cohn, DO is a Dermatologist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with South Pointe Hospital, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and UH Bedford Medical Center.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Monique S. Cohn8940 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 425-7600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- South Pointe Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- UH Bedford Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Cohn! You are SO nice. I knew it was something but not melanoma. Your staff was helpful in squeezing me in. And how grateful was I that you took it off the same day. When the pathology report came back showing you got it all gone, we cheered here after your phone call. I am delighted to have found you many years ago. You are my go to for everything skin and in making me look great. Poison ivy, rashes, hives, hair loss; you have helped me with everything. Also, my family, my friends and my co-workers all love you too. Please don't ever retire!
About Dr. Monique Cohn, DO
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1043266216
Education & Certifications
- POH Medical Center
- South Pointe Hospital
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Cohn works at
