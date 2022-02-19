Dr. Monique Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Monique Diaz, MD
Dr. Monique Diaz, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved her! Very instructive,inclusive,friendly, and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Monique Diaz, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Pathology
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
