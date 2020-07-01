Overview of Dr. Monique Farrow, MD

Dr. Monique Farrow, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Farrow works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.