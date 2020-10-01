See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Monique Hanono, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monique Hanono, MD

Dr. Monique Hanono, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hanono works at The Children's Hospital At SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanono's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Children's Hospital At SUNY Downstate
    460 LENOX RD, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-2957
  2. 2
    University Hospital of Brooklyn
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-1908
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Asthma
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 01, 2020
    We were so blessed to have Dr Hanomo in Rockaway, my daughters still Ask if they can see her after several years of her being gone from our Local practice. She's amazing with kids and parents and such a skilled physician.
    Oct 01, 2020
    About Dr. Monique Hanono, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730141227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monique Hanono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanono works at The Children's Hospital At SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hanono’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

