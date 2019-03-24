See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD

Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hartley-Brown works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hartley-Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-7604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteosarcoma
Anemia
Myeloma
Osteosarcoma
Anemia
Myeloma

Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2019
    I think out of all my wonderful Doctors I have to say it being a hard choice but Dr. Hartley-Brown is truly my favorite. She is so down to earth, knowledgable and explains everything until you get it. The day she had to tell me that my cancer now had to be treated I could tell was hard on her. Also when having to tell me she would now just treat for Quality of life. She is a professional but also human and she doesn't like to deliver that kind of news. She hugs and is very calming.
    Susan Teresa in LevittownNY — Mar 24, 2019
    About Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992904387
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monique Hartley-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartley-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartley-Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartley-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartley-Brown works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hartley-Brown’s profile.

    Dr. Hartley-Brown has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartley-Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartley-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartley-Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartley-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartley-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

