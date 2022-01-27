See All Pediatricians in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Monique Child, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Monique Child, MD

Dr. Monique Child, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Illinois Rockford and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Child works at Polar Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Child's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Polar Pediatrics
    Polar Pediatrics
603 W Tudor Rd, Anchorage, AK 99503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 27, 2022
    Amazing doctor
    LC — Jan 27, 2022
    About Dr. Monique Child, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659356343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois Rockford
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monique Child, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Child has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Child has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Child. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Child, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Child appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

