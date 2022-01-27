Overview of Dr. Monique Child, MD

Dr. Monique Child, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Illinois Rockford and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Child works at Polar Pediatrics in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.