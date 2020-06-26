Dr. Monique Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Kumar, MD
Dr. Monique Kumar, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 416, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 495-1468
- Adventhealth Orlando
My 4 year old son just saw Dr. Kumar. She seemed very knowledgeable and attentive to our needs. Very through explanation on what she was doing and helped set expectations on the next steps. I would recommend Dr Kumar.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821227133
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
