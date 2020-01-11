Overview of Dr. Monique Mokonchu, MD

Dr. Monique Mokonchu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Mokonchu works at Harmony Women's Clinic, PA in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.