Dr. Monique Mokonchu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokonchu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Mokonchu, MD
Overview of Dr. Monique Mokonchu, MD
Dr. Monique Mokonchu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Mokonchu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mokonchu's Office Locations
-
1
Harmony Womens Clinic PA1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7594
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mokonchu?
She is an excellent doctor, I appreciated all she did for my baby thank u
About Dr. Monique Mokonchu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1407941750
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- Shadyside Hospital
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mokonchu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokonchu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mokonchu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokonchu works at
Dr. Mokonchu speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokonchu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokonchu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokonchu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokonchu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.