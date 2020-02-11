Dr. Monique Monteilh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteilh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Monteilh, MD
Overview of Dr. Monique Monteilh, MD
Dr. Monique Monteilh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Monteilh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Monteilh's Office Locations
-
1
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
-
2
Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital1101 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 769-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monteilh?
I was an LPN at EA Conway Hospital and a labor and delivery nurse at the time when I had the pleasure of working with her and she delivered my little girl in 1995. So caring and compassionate
About Dr. Monique Monteilh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013917533
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monteilh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monteilh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monteilh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monteilh works at
Dr. Monteilh has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monteilh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monteilh speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Monteilh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteilh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteilh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteilh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.