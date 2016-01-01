Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monique Turner, DO
Overview of Dr. Monique Turner, DO
Dr. Monique Turner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harker Heights, TX.
Dr. Turner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Scott and White Clinic - Harker Heights907 MOUNTAIN LION CIR, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (254) 953-7700
-
2
Womens Ob. Gyn. PC5400 Mackinaw Rd Ste 6100, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 792-3100
-
3
Hospitalist at Centennial Medical Center2300 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Alpena Regional Medical Center-bhs1501 W Chisholm St, Alpena, MI 49707 Directions (989) 356-5228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
About Dr. Monique Turner, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629334792
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.