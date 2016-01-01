Dr. Monique Upton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Upton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monique Upton, MD
Dr. Monique Upton, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Upton works at
Dr. Upton's Office Locations
Florida Healthcare Plans1340 RIDGEWOOD AVE, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 676-7175
Behavioral Adult IP303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4080
Lifeskills Inc205 Mohawk St, Brownsville, KY 42210 Directions (270) 597-2713
Lifeskills Inc380 Suwannee Trail St, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 901-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monique Upton, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1669679353
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
