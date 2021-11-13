Dr. Monique Vizel-Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vizel-Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monique Vizel-Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Monique Vizel-Schwartz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Med-Metro Hosp Ctr
Monique V Vizel Schwartz MD247 3rd Ave Rm 301, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 228-7645
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Vizel Schwartz is the most caring and compassionate I have been seeing her for the past 20 years. She answers my questions in a timely manner. She has helped me in many ways when we were in a foreign country. She was always there for me. My gratitude to my primary doctor!
- Hematology
- English, French
- 1184601361
- New York Med-Metro Hosp Ctr
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Jewish Hosp
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
