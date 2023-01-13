Overview of Dr. Monish Aron, MD

Dr. Monish Aron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH



Dr. Aron works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.