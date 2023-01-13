Dr. Monish Aron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monish Aron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monish Aron, MD
Dr. Monish Aron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH
Dr. Aron works at
Dr. Aron's Office Locations
-
1
Norris Cancer Hospital1516 San Pablo St Fl 5, Los Angeles, CA 90033 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
USC Healthcare Center Palmdale38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A200, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 273-9644
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Aron is a ROCKSTAR! We were blessed and lucky enough to have found him, as he treated my 82 year old mother with kindness, compassion, positivity and love. He is an extremely highly skilled surgeon - the best out there - that provides outstanding care, and for instilling hope and optimism in every step of my mum's healing journey. He truly is a gem and as humble as can be. I don't have enough words to express our gratitude. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, Dr Aron and your amazing team!
About Dr. Monish Aron, MD
- Urology
- English, Hindi
- 1033387345
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH
- SN Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aron works at
Dr. Aron has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aron speaks Hindi.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Aron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aron.
