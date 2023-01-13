See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Monish Aron, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Monish Aron, MD

Urology
5.0 (131)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monish Aron, MD

Dr. Monish Aron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH

Dr. Aron works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
Dr. Garrett Matsunaga, MD
4.6 (80)
View Profile

Dr. Aron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norris Cancer Hospital
    1516 San Pablo St Fl 5, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    USC Healthcare Center Palmdale
    38660 Medical Center Dr Ste A200, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 273-9644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aron?

    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr Aron is a ROCKSTAR! We were blessed and lucky enough to have found him, as he treated my 82 year old mother with kindness, compassion, positivity and love. He is an extremely highly skilled surgeon - the best out there - that provides outstanding care, and for instilling hope and optimism in every step of my mum's healing journey. He truly is a gem and as humble as can be. I don't have enough words to express our gratitude. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, Dr Aron and your amazing team!
    Elizabeth Kechichian — Jan 13, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Monish Aron, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Monish Aron, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aron to family and friends

    Dr. Aron's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aron

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Monish Aron, MD.

    About Dr. Monish Aron, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033387345
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland OH
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • SN Medical College
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monish Aron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aron has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Aron. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monish Aron, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.