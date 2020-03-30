Dr. Monisha Medhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monisha Medhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Monisha Medhi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Medhi works at
Locations
-
1
North Hills Endocrine Associates Ltd.11676 Perry Hwy Ste 1308, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-0155
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Upmc Jameson
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medhi?
Dr Medhi is an excellent doctor. She diagnosed me properly After several other doctors had missed my thyroid and autoimmune disorder for many years. She is very attentive and really listens and is very thorough. I trust her and she always does the right thing for me. She listened to me when other doctors wouldn’t. She took my complaints seriously and found the problem and has been helping me to manage my health issues very well since 2013. Thank you Dr Medhi.
About Dr. Monisha Medhi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104016096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medhi works at
Dr. Medhi has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Medhi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.