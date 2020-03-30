Overview

Dr. Monisha Medhi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Upmc Jameson and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Medhi works at North Hills Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.