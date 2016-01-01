Dr. Monisha Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monisha Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monisha Singh, MD
Dr. Monisha Singh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
About Dr. Monisha Singh, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1073655965
Education & Certifications
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center/ Cedars- Sinai Medical Center
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.