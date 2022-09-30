Dr. Monisha Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monisha Vora, MD
Overview of Dr. Monisha Vora, MD
Dr. Monisha Vora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Vora works at
Dr. Vora's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Ophthalmic Associates, Inc.500 York Road 500 Old York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 885-6830
-
2
Northern Ophthalmic Associates, Inc.500 York Rd Ste 102, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 885-6830
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vora?
Very thorough, knowledgeable, friendly. She's the entire package.
About Dr. Monisha Vora, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1326363045
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System
- The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vora works at
Dr. Vora has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vora speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.