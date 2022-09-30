Overview of Dr. Monisha Vora, MD

Dr. Monisha Vora, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Vora works at Northern Ophthalmic Associates, Inc. in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.