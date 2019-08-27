Dr. Monita Chary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monita Chary, MD
Overview of Dr. Monita Chary, MD
Dr. Monita Chary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Chary's Office Locations
Ravi Chary MD Pllc6500 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (502) 969-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit I have had in the past few years has always been pleasant fast and she has always listened and taken great care of me
About Dr. Monita Chary, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093715195
Education & Certifications
- Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.