Dr. Son has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monivirin Son, MD
Overview
Dr. Monivirin Son, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Son works at
Locations
Ahi Medical P.A.3415 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (800) 799-6101
- 2 12915 Justice Center Dr, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 533-7220
- 3 700 Court St, Jackson, CA 95642 Directions (209) 223-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I love Dr. Mo. He listens to every word and never rushes in and out. Dr. Mo has never let us down in any way. He is always happy, comes in the room smiling. The staff are all very sweet and helpful.
About Dr. Monivirin Son, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1699751776
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Son accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
