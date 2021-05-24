Overview of Dr. Moniz Dawood, MD

Dr. Moniz Dawood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Dawood works at Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.