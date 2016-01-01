Overview

Dr. Monjur Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anemia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.