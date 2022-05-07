Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD
Overview of Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD
Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Benaim's Office Locations
Benaim Eye1015 W Indiantown Rd Ste A201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- TPA
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benaim?
About Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center (Glaucoma)
- New Eng Mc Tufts University|New Eng Mc-Tufts U|Parkland Meml Hospital University Tex Sw|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Beth Israel MC|Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benaim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benaim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Benaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Benaim works at
Dr. Benaim has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more.
Dr. Benaim speaks Polish and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Benaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
