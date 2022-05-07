Overview of Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD

Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Benaim works at Benaim Eye in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.