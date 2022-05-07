See All Ophthalmologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (31)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD

Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Benaim works at Benaim Eye in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benaim's Office Locations

    Benaim Eye
    1015 W Indiantown Rd Ste A201, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561) 747-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 07, 2022
    The best
    L. S. — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568569523
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center (Glaucoma)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New Eng Mc Tufts University|New Eng Mc-Tufts U|Parkland Meml Hospital University Tex Sw|Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel MC|Beth Israel Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monroe Benaim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benaim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benaim has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benaim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Benaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benaim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

