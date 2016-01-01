Dr. Highley III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mont Highley III, MD
Overview
Dr. Mont Highley III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Highley III works at
Locations
Julio C Delgado MD LLC7104 University Ct, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 215-0711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mont Highley III, MD
- Family Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1700850765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Highley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Highley III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highley III.
