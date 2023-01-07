Dr. Monte Haber Jr is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monte Haber Jr
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monte Haber Jr
Dr. Monte Haber Jr is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mich State U/Capital Med Ctr
Dr. Haber Jr works at
Dr. Haber Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Quispe Counseling and Therapy LLC205 Robin Rd Ste 320, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 633-1122
-
2
Skylands Medical Group PA150 Lakeside Blvd, Landing, NJ 07850 Directions (973) 398-6300
-
3
CNSO Glen Ridge230 Sherman Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 633-1122Friday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to discuss medical condition .
About Dr. Monte Haber Jr
- Pain Medicine
- English, Danish
Education & Certifications
- Mich State U/Capital Med Ctr
- Rusk Inst Rehab Med/NYU Med Ctr
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haber Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haber Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haber Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haber Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haber Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haber Jr speaks Danish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Haber Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haber Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haber Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haber Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.