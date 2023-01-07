Overview of Dr. Monte Haber Jr

Dr. Monte Haber Jr is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mich State U/Capital Med Ctr



Dr. Haber Jr works at Centers for Neurosurgery, Spine, & Orthopedics in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Landing, NJ and Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.