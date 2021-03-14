Overview

Dr. Kathleen Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Flaget Memorial Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Gastroenterology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.