Dr. Monte Meltzer, MD
Dr. Monte Meltzer, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Institute Resrch
Amani F. Hemphill M.d. L.l.c.200 E 33rd St Ste 357, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-2000
Belcara Health1427 Clarkview Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 296-0414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have trusted Dr. Meltzer and his staff for several years now. Extremley friendly and efficient staff. Dr. Meltzer is spot on with his diagnosis and treatment.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1861418840
- Walter Reed Army Institute Resrch
