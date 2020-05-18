Dr. Monte Pellmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monte Pellmar, MD
Overview
Dr. Monte Pellmar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Pellmar works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology2 Paragon Way Ste 400, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 800-7949
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pellmar?
I would give more stars if possible. His office staff was WONDERFUL. They helped my get a tele med appointment for my 18 yr old. I have been waiting until she turned 18 because of the wonderful things I heard about him. We have been to others before, but he was DEFINITELY the best!
About Dr. Monte Pellmar, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1700940954
Education & Certifications
- Coll Med Nj|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pellmar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pellmar works at
Dr. Pellmar has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellmar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellmar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.