Overview of Dr. Monte Stavis, MD

Dr. Monte Stavis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Stavis works at Pediatric Ophthalmology of Houston and Adult Strabismus Center (Eye Muscle Misalignment) in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.