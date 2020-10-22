Dr. Monte Stavis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monte Stavis, MD
Overview of Dr. Monte Stavis, MD
Dr. Monte Stavis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Stavis' Office Locations
-
1
Houston Office18220 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 467-4448
-
2
Gessner Office929 Gessner Rd Ste 2420, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Stavis performed surgery on Aug-2020, to correct the strabismus on my right eye. The good doctor and his staff were all very professional and caring. The procedure has corrected my condition, and I am very pleased with the results. Dr Stavis did an excellect job. He is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend his practice.
About Dr. Monte Stavis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1801806286
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University of Michigan
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stavis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stavis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stavis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.