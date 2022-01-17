Dr. Montgomery Thorne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Montgomery Thorne Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
West Georgia Neurology and Neurodiagnostics PC, 2300 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904, (706) 324-4891
St. Francis Physician Practices LLC, 6801 River Rd Ste 301, Columbus, GA 31904, (706) 320-2719
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare, 2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904, (706) 324-4891
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Patient review: Super caring, dedicated doctor! Having gone to Dr. Thorne for approximately 10+ years speaks for itself!
About Dr. Montgomery Thorne Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
