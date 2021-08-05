Overview of Dr. Montgomery Verona, MD

Dr. Montgomery Verona, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Verona works at Austin Neurological Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.