Dr. Monther Altiti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altiti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monther Altiti, MD
Overview
Dr. Monther Altiti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, SC.
Dr. Altiti works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Emergency Room - Lancaster Medical Center800 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chester Medical Center1 Medical Park Dr Ste B, Chester, SC 29706 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altiti?
About Dr. Monther Altiti, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1043737406
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- Musc Health Chester Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Altiti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Altiti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altiti works at
Dr. Altiti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altiti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altiti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altiti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.