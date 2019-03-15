Dr. Buia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montserrat Buia, MDPA
Overview
Dr. Montserrat Buia, MDPA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Carabobo, Valencia, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud--Escuela De Medicina.
Locations
Montserrat Buia M.d. P.A.10201 Hammocks Blvd Ste 123, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 385-5592
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
LOCATION UPDATE 10201 HAMMOCKS BLVD STE 12 Miami FL, 33196
About Dr. Montserrat Buia, MDPA
- Family Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295770329
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad De Carabobo, Valencia, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud--Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buia accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buia speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Buia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.