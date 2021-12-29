Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metcalfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD
Overview of Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD
Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.
Dr. Metcalfe works at
Dr. Metcalfe's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 224-3194Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Metcalfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metcalfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metcalfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metcalfe has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metcalfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Metcalfe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metcalfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metcalfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metcalfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.