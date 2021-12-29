Overview of Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD

Dr. Monty Metcalfe, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Metcalfe works at CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care Center in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.