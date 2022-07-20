Dr. Monty Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monty Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. Monty Morales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular1714 W Anklam Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 161, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular2404 E River Rd Bldg 1, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I agree with everything each 5* reviewer’s comments. All I can add is his recognition of my chronic kidney disease and how my heart is effected. That means he can explain the relationship and ramifications to me. He speaks to me in plain language and allows me to ask as many questions as I need to be clear. He has the ability to explain things in such a way that I don’t freak out.
About Dr. Monty Morales, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043298656
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
