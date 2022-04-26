Dr. Monty Tew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monty Tew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Monty Tew, MD
Dr. Monty Tew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Tew works at
Dr. Tew's Office Locations
Round Rock1499 E Old Settlers Blvd Ste B, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 901-4033
North Austin Medical Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4018
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Tew for three years now, and there is not a more professional person in the Austin area medical field. Not only does he read all of the reports and lab results before appointments, he respectfully listens to me before responding with any observations. And his staff is top drawer as well, as they turn around blood results in 1-2 days, and respond to requests thru the patient portal the same day. It's no wonder he's rated as one of Austin's best doctors; he and his staff work hard to earn it.
About Dr. Monty Tew, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942266689
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tew works at
Dr. Tew has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tew speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Tew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.