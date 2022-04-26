Overview of Dr. Monty Tew, MD

Dr. Monty Tew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Tew works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.