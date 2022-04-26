See All Rheumatologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Monty Tew, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Monty Tew, MD

Dr. Monty Tew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Tew works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Tew's Office Locations

    Round Rock
    1499 E Old Settlers Blvd Ste B, Round Rock, TX 78664 (512) 901-4033
    North Austin Medical Center
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 (512) 901-4018

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 26, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Tew for three years now, and there is not a more professional person in the Austin area medical field. Not only does he read all of the reports and lab results before appointments, he respectfully listens to me before responding with any observations. And his staff is top drawer as well, as they turn around blood results in 1-2 days, and respond to requests thru the patient portal the same day. It's no wonder he's rated as one of Austin's best doctors; he and his staff work hard to earn it.
    Bill O — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Monty Tew, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942266689
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Dr. Monty Tew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tew has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Tew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

