Overview of Dr. Monty Trimble, MD

Dr. Monty Trimble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.



Dr. Trimble works at Trimble ENT in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.