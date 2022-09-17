See All Otolaryngologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Monty Trimble, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (45)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Monty Trimble, MD

Dr. Monty Trimble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.

Dr. Trimble works at Trimble ENT in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX and Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trimble's Office Locations

    Dr. Monty Trimble
    3455 Locke Ave Ste 210, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-6200
    361 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-6200
    Trimble ENT
    651 S Main St Ste 104, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2022
    I had a great experience with Dr. Trimble and his staff. I had reached the point where I had a stuffed up nose almost constantly. I had surgery to remove nasal polyps which was life-changing for me in the best way possible. The surgery was not painful and the recovery is quick, only a few days at most. I highly recommend Dr Trimble if you're looking for an ENT.
    Nancy G — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Monty Trimble, MD

    Education & Certifications

