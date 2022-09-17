Dr. Monty Trimble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monty Trimble, MD
Overview of Dr. Monty Trimble, MD
Dr. Monty Trimble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.
Dr. Trimble's Office Locations
Dr. Monty Trimble3455 Locke Ave Ste 210, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 529-6200
- 2 361 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 529-6200
Trimble ENT651 S Main St Ste 104, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 529-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Trimble and his staff. I had reached the point where I had a stuffed up nose almost constantly. I had surgery to remove nasal polyps which was life-changing for me in the best way possible. The surgery was not painful and the recovery is quick, only a few days at most. I highly recommend Dr Trimble if you're looking for an ENT.
About Dr. Monty Trimble, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Missouri Hsp & Clinics Columbia Mo
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
