Offers telehealth
Dr. Moona Haque, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston, Texas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 774-5131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
I love her, been seeing her for the last 17 years and now my daughter sees her too. She's super sweet and has great bedside manners. Shes always open to questions and explains all procedures well. Her nurse is also great
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Riverside Methodist Hospital Columbus, OH
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston, Texas
Dr. Haque has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haque speaks Hindi.
