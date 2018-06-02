Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Moonhee Lee MD3939 W Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX 76016 Directions (817) 457-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is a man about his business and knows his stuff. I'm usually in and out of there for my appointments and injections. One of the nurses/techs with the blonde & a Korean female SO MEAN and unpleasant but all other staff members are very professional, polite, and a joy to work with.
About Dr. Moonhee Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1174575831
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med School
- St Agnes Hospital
- UT Southwestern Med Ctr at Dallas
- Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
