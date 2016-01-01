See All Hand Surgeons in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Morad Askari, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Morad Askari, MD

Dr. Morad Askari, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Askari works at Revive Plastic Surgery & Anti-Aging Institute in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Askari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Revive Plastic Surgery & Anti Aging Institute
    2828 Coral Way Ste 103, Coral Gables, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-2022
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Ptosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Pulmonary Disease
Restylane® Injections
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Morad Askari, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1174715551
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic|University Of Southern California Med|University of Southern California School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    • Hand Surgery
