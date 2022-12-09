Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD
Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Maura Reinblatt M.d. PC12 Greenridge Ave Ste 202, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 428-4700
- White Plains Hospital
Dr Blau made for an easy and seamless experience. Very open to answering any and all questions and is very supportive. The work turned out great and zero complaints with recovery
Education & Certifications
- 1980
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Plastic Surgery
