See All Plastic Surgeons in White Plains, NY
Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (203)
Map Pin Small White Plains, NY
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD

Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Blau works at Mordcai Blau MD PC in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
4.5 (87)
View Profile
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
4.2 (30)
View Profile
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
4.3 (10)
View Profile

Dr. Blau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maura Reinblatt M.d. PC
    12 Greenridge Ave Ste 202, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 428-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia Repair
Gynecomastia
Gynecomastia Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 203 ratings
    Patient Ratings (203)
    5 Star
    (199)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Blau?

    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr Blau made for an easy and seamless experience. Very open to answering any and all questions and is very supportive. The work turned out great and zero complaints with recovery
    — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Blau to family and friends

    Dr. Blau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Blau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD.

    About Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457417776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 1980
    Residency
    Internship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blau works at Mordcai Blau MD PC in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blau’s profile.

    203 patients have reviewed Dr. Blau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mordcai Blau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.